Incoming freshman in Santa Maria are Rocketing into High School with science event

SANTA MARIA, Calif.- Incoming freshmen in Santa Maria are rocketing into high school with a summer science event.

Rocketing into High School is a summer science event for high school freshmen that are enrolled in the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District.

Students get to build their own rockets and launch them, to see what makes the rockets go the farthest.

Rocketing into High School also helps students get to know some of the science teachers they may have in the upcoming school year.

This science event runs on Aug. 2 and 3 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the Pioneer Valley High School.