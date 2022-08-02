Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
By
New
Published 11:52 am

Authorities identify Lompoc woman as victim in weekend suspected DUI crash

LOMPOC, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday released the identity of the Lompoc woman who was killed by a driver suspected of driving under the influence in Lompoc on Saturday.

Raquel Zapata, 42, was transported to a local hospital where she died from her injuries after being hit by a car on the 600 block of West Ocean Avenue just before 2 a.m. on Saturday.

The driver was suspected to be driving under the influence and was arrested on two felony charges.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
KEYT
Author Profile Photo

Jade Martinez-Pogue

Jade Martinez-Pogue is the Assignment Editor and web journalist at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Jade, click here

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content