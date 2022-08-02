Authorities identify Lompoc woman as victim in weekend suspected DUI crash

LOMPOC, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday released the identity of the Lompoc woman who was killed by a driver suspected of driving under the influence in Lompoc on Saturday.

Raquel Zapata, 42, was transported to a local hospital where she died from her injuries after being hit by a car on the 600 block of West Ocean Avenue just before 2 a.m. on Saturday.

The driver was suspected to be driving under the influence and was arrested on two felony charges.