Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
By
New
today at 11:38 am
Published 11:59 am

Brush fire breaks out near Stowell Road in Santa Maria

Evan Vega / KEYT

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - A brush fire broke out near a homeless encampment at the corner of Stowell and Bradley Road in Santa Maria.

The fire broke out Monday morning at 8:20a.m. according to Santa Maria Fire.

"I just saw big yellow orange clouds coming from what I thought was In-N-Out," said Ashley Plan, who lives in Santa Maria.

There is a tent, shopping carts, and clothing items in the embankment on Stowell road near where the fire happened.

"I'm thinking that some people who are camping out right there probably were trying to cook something and fell asleep," said Plan, recalling what she saw.

Santa Maria City Fire says this is not the first time a fire has broken out in the area.

Evan Vega

