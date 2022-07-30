Driver under the influence hits and kills 48-year-old pedestrian in Lompoc

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – A driver under the influence hit and killed a 48-year-old pedestrian early Saturday morning in Lompoc, according to the Lompoc Police Department.

Around 1:49 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 600 block of West Ocean Ave where they found a 48-year-old woman on the side of the road.

Authorities said she appeared to have been hit by a car, and she was transported to an area hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

Police said they located the suspected driver nearby, who was found to be driving under the influence.

Officers took the driver into custody for two suspected felonies including DUI alcohol: causing bodily injury, and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, according to the police department.

The investigation is on-going, and police ask anyone with information to call the Lompoc Police Department at 805-736-2341.

The department said the victim's name is being withheld pending notification to next of kin.