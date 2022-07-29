10th Annual Central Coast Fly-in hosted in Santa Maria for the last time

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Over 60 flyers took planes to the Elks Unocal Event Center in Santa Maria for the 10th Annual Central Coast Giant Scale Fly-In on Friday.

This will be the last time the Central Coast Fly-in will be hosted at the Elks Unocal Event Center.

Organizers with the Tri-Valley R.C. Modelers group are looking for a new home to host their annual fly-in event.

This fly-in attracts flyers from all over the state.

Many flyers brought their own RVs to camp on-site and BBQ with family and friends.

For more information on the Tri-Valley R.C. Modelers group, click here.