Santa Barbara County Fire crews contain fire on southbound Highway 101 near Buellton

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Fire crews were able to stop forward progress and contain a small brush fire along southbound Highway 101 just north of Buellton on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The fire was first reported just before 3:20 p.m. on southbound Highway 101 two miles north of Buellton along Jonata Park Road, according to Capt. Scott Safechuck.

#JonataFire: Roadside grass fire 25’x 200’, HWY 101 SB 2mi N of Buellton, FP stopped. PIO on scene with B13,ME31,E330,C12,CHP & SO. All other resources cxl. Great work provided by civilians with shovels. Fire now contained. Cause of fire under investigation. pic.twitter.com/jxUCSihGYb — Scott Safechuck (@SBCFireInfo) July 27, 2022

The roadside grass fire grew to 25-by-200 feet before crews were able to contain it.

By 4 p.m., crews were still on scene for mop-up. The fire department and CalTrans urged drivers to be cautious while driving through the area while crews remained on scene.

Safechuck said that civilians with shovels did "great work" in helping to contain the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.