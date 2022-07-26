Sheriff’s deputies arrest Santa Maria teen for attempted burglary

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies arrested a Santa Maria teen on Monday afternoon for attempted burglary and are continuing to look for any possible additional suspects, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to the 5700 block of Calle De La Rosa in Santa Maria around 4 a.m. on Monday morning to investigate reports of "suspicious subjects" trying to open windows and doors of residences, said sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.

Arriving deputies contacted one of the subjects, an 18-year-old Santa Maria resident, near the intersection of Calle De La Rosa and Alderwood Lane, and took him into custody after a short foot pursuit, Zick said.

Deputies found him in possession of stolen property that "likely came from" vehicles or homes in the area, she added.

Deputies and a K9 unit searched the area for additional suspects but were not able to locate any.

The 18-year-old was booked at the Northern Branch Jail on one misdemeanor and two felony charges. He is being held on a $50,00 bail.

Anyone with unreported stolen property can file a report online, or by calling the Sheriff's Office non-emergency line at 805-683-2724.