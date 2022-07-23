Lompoc will have its last movie in the park tonight for the summer

LOMPOC, Calif.- The City of Lompoc Parks & Recreation will have its last free movie in the park tonight for the summer at Ryon Memorial Park.

The movies are shown on a giant inflatable screen in the old section of Ryon Park.

Families are encouraged to bring low-back chairs, blankets and snacks. There will also be movie snacks available to purchase at the event.

Tonight they will be playing Clifford the Big Red Dog. The movie will begin around 8 p.m.