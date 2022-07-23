Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
By
today at 11:18 am
Published 11:41 am

Lompoc will have its last movie in the park tonight for the summer

KEYT

LOMPOC, Calif.- The City of Lompoc Parks & Recreation will have its last free movie in the park tonight for the summer at Ryon Memorial Park.

The movies are shown on a giant inflatable screen in the old section of Ryon Park.

Families are encouraged to bring low-back chairs, blankets and snacks. There will also be movie snacks available to purchase at the event.

Tonight they will be playing Clifford the Big Red Dog. The movie will begin around 8 p.m.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Tony Almanza

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content