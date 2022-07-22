Starting in August Santa Maria will have a new bus route

SANTA MARIA, Calif.- The route will go down South Broadway and makes stops along the way. The route will run from Monday to Friday.

This change goes into effect in August and route 12x will run once an hour every weekday from Monday through Friday.

It will be taking passengers on a new route starting at the Santa Maria Transit Center and then headed for Orcutt.

With school just around the corner its a perfect timing for students.



“It will be going to Righetti and Delta High Schools, and that's a real convenience for the students also for their parents. So they may not need to provide their students with a ride to and from school. This will be a safe, convenient way aboard our buses,” said City of Santa Maria Public Information Manager Mark van de Kamp.