New public transit express route from Santa Maria to Orcutt

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – A new Santa Maria Regional Transit route will take residents from the Santa Maria Transit Center to Orcutt, the Santa Maria Airport, Delta and Righetti High Schools, and other stops beginning in August.

"This is another example of Santa Maria Regional Transit (SMRT) expanding to meet (the) needs of its riders," said Santa Maria spokesman Mark van de Kamp.

The new route, Route 12X, will run bi-directionally on a 60-minute frequency from Monday through Friday, van de Kamp said.

For more information on SMRT routes and fares, click here.