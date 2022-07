There were guest speakers and there will also be representatives from local veterans organizations.

Steak sandwiches, chips and drinks were served at the event.

The luncheon started at noon and ran until 3 p.m.

SANTA MARIA, Calif.- Santa Maria Elks Lodge hosted a free veterans luncheon and stand down on Wednesday.

