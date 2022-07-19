Nurse and jail staff save inmate from fentanyl overdose in Northern Branch Jail

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – A WellPath nurse and deputies saved the life of an inmate overdosing on fentanyl in the Northern Branch Jail, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

On July 5th, custody deputies found the inmate unresponsive, pale and cold, laying on the ground of a cell in the Intake area – according to the sheriff's office spokesperson Raquel Zick.

The deputies called for medical assistance, seeing as the inmate was most likely overdosing, and WellPath staff arrived within minutes to administer two rounds of naloxone nasal spray to the inmate.

The inmate remained unresponsive until a custody deputy administered a third round of naloxone, according to Zick, to which the inmate became responsive.

Zick said that the inmate admitted to jail staff that they had taken fentanyl prior to their booking at the Northern Branch Jail, and an ambulance transported the inmate to an area hospital – they have since been treated and returned to custody.

The sheriff's office said that it would like to highlight this incident as an example of the danger of fentanyl use, the importance of carrying naloxone, and recognizing the signs of overdose which may include:

Difficult to wake up

Slowed Breathing

Confusion

Blue or pale lips and fingernails

If you notice these signs, the sheriff's office said to call 9-1-1 immediately and give naloxone.

Zick said for more information about fentanyl overdose, the signs of overdose and how to get naloxone, visit fentanylisforeversb.org.