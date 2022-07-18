Patient transported to hospital after vehicle flew 50-100 feet off the road

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – One person had to be transported to the hospital after his car went 50-100 feet over the side of Tepusquet Road early Monday morning, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

A Cheverolet Malibu went 500-100 feet off of the road, just a half-mile south of the summit just after 1 a.m., said Capt. Scott Safechuck.

Crews were able to make emergency access within 50 feet of the vehicle and found the man suffering from a chest injury, Safechuck said.

He was transported by ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center.