Longtime Buellton City Councilman resigned due to health concerns

BUELLTON, Calif. – Longtime Buellton City Councilman Ed Andrisek resigned from his position on the council effective July 8 due to health concerns.

Andrisek served nearly 16 years on the council, including a year as mayor. He also spent four years on the Solvang City Council – including one as mayor – and on the Board of Directors of the Buellton Community Services District before the city was incorporated, according to city officials.

Over his tenure on the Buellton City Council, Andrisek helped to acquire the Zaca Creek Golf Course in 2011 and fostered new civic leaders in the community.

Mayor Holly Sierra, Vice Mayor Dave King, and Councilmember John Sanchez each noted Andrisek's encouragement during their initial runs for office.

“I would also like to thank Ed Andrisek for his many years of service,“ said King. “He approached me back in 2008 to get on the council, so I’m here because of Ed’s tutelage. I believe that he’s done an outstanding job for the city.”

The council will consider filling Andrisek's seat at its next meeting on Aug. 11.