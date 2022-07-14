10th annual Polo Classic benefits People Helping People

SOLVANG, Calif. - Polo players, sponsors, and other volunteers in the community helped raise money for the weekly food distribution hosted by Santa Ynez Valley People Helping People (PHP).

Proceeds came from the recently sold-out Annual Polo Classic at the Happy Canyon Vineyard in the Santa Ynez Valley.

Participants, family members, and others gathered at the Old Mission Santa Ines in Solvang for the weekly Thursday morning food distribution.

People Helping People is dedicated to improving the lives of men, women, and children in the Santa Ynez Valley, Los Alamos, and surrounding communities.

PHP provides emergency and basic needs like food as well as comprehensive, integrated family and individual support services.

To donate to Santa Ynez Valley People Helping People go to its website at https://www.syvphp.org.