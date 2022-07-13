Santa Barbara County Fair set to open Wednesday after two years of COVID cancelations

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Fair returns to the Santa Maria Fairpark for the first time since 2019 due to the Covid-19 pandemic and related public health restrictions.

All the traditional attractions are back including the carnival rides, food booths and food trucks, petting zoo, vendors selling stuffed animals and various arts and crafts as well as live music and concerts.

Also making a comeback this year is the County Fair Junior Livestock Auction with students in local 4-H programs showing off the animals they’ve raised.

The Fair runs through Sunday. For more information go the official Santa Barbara County Fair website.

