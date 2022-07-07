The City of Santa Maria will need to make a big investment into its wastewater treatment plant
SANTA MARIA, Calif.- The City of Santa Maria will need to make a huge investment to its wasterwater treatment plant to meet new requirements.
Santa Maria’s wastewater treatment plant will have to meet with new water requirements from the Central Coast water quality control board.
The project will take nearly a decade to complete.
This project is estimated to cost around $200 million to complete.
Comments