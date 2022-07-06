Skip to Content
Fire at Orcutt elementary school started intentionally by two teenagers

Classroom fire at Joe Nightingale Elementary School in Orcutt on June 19, 2022.
Mike Eliason / Santa Barbara County Fire
ORCUTT, Calif. – Two 14-year-old teenagers were determined to have intentionally started a fire that destroyed one classroom at Joe Nightingale Elementary School in Orcutt last month, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

County fire crews put out the elementary school fire on June 19, and the department announced on Wednesday that investigators determined that the fire was allegedly intentionally set by two 14-year-old juvenile suspects.

Investigators are referring the teenagers to the county Probation Department for arson, burglary, and vandalism violations.

The identities of the suspects will not be released due to their ages.

