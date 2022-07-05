Skip to Content
Authorities release names of victims killed in weekend car accident

ORCUTT, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the two people killed in an Orcutt-area car accident late Saturday night.

Melisa Michelle Gonzalez-Bautista, 18, and Hermilo Vasquez-Mendez, 41, were both killed in a two-vehicle car accident in the area of Highway 1 and Highway 135 near Orcutt on Saturday night, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.

The accident left four other people injured: two with non-life-threatening injuries and two with minor injuries.

The cause of the accident is under investigation by the California Highway Patrol, and there is no additional information at the time.

