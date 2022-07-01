Santa Maria City Council approves water restrictions amid statewide drought

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The Santa Maria City Council voted to enact Stage 2 of the city's Water Shortage Contingency plan, outlining water preservation rules amid the statewide drought.

In Santa Maria, Stage 2 is considered a moderate water shortage plan and involves enforcing water restrictions to meet conservation requirements, according to Rhonda White, city spokeswoman.

Some of the actions prohibited:

Using potable water on driveways or sidewalks

Creating runoff when irrigating with potable water

Using free-flowing hoses; all hoses must have a shut-off nozzle

Using potable water in a non-recirculating, decorative water feature

Irrigating outdoors from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Applying potable water to outdoor landscapes during or within 48 hours after measurable rainfall

Irrigating turf at commercial, industrial, and institutional properties is not allowed, according to White.

People can report water waste by emailing waterhotline@cityofsantamaria.org or calling the city’s Water Conservation Hotline at 805-925-0951 extension 2802.