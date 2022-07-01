Crews respond to multi-vehicle car accident in Orcutt

ORCUTT, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Fire crews were responding to a multi-vehicle car accident in Santa Maria on Friday afternoon, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The crash was reported around 2:50 p.m. on Telephone Road and Clark Avenue in Santa Maria.

Vehicle accident UPDATE: SM, Telephone Rd/ E Clark.

3 Pt’s transported by two ground ambulances to MMC. pic.twitter.com/LTlOyBA35X — Scott Safechuck (@SBCFireInfo) July 1, 2022

The CHP incident response page shows that a Honda Civic collided with a Chevrolet Silverado and that airbags were deployed.

Two people sustained serious injuries and one person sustained minor injuries, according to county fire spokesman Scott Safechuck.