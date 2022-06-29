Truck spill closes all southbound Highway 101 lanes in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – A truck spill has temporarily closed all of the southbound Highway 101 lanes near Donovan Road in Santa Maria, according to CalTrans.

Traffic was being diverted along the right shoulder of the highway, and drivers should expect delays, according to CalTrans.

California Highway Patrol incident response pages show that there was an asphalt spill on the highway that was first reported just before 8 a.m.