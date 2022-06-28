New water storage tank at Waller Park in Orcutt can hold up to one million gallons of recycled water

ORCUTT, Calif. – A new water tank that can hold up to one million gallons of recycled water to be used for irrigation purposes was unveiled at Waller Park in Orcutt on Tuesday morning.

"We can't rely on state water and Sacramento to solve our water problems, we're going to have to solve them here, so it's really important we embrace conservation on an individual level but we also embrace technology and projects like this," said Santa Barbara County Fourth District Supervisor Bob Nelson at the ribbon cutting on Tuesday morning.

"The recycled water program at Waller Park began with the construction of a pipeline more than three miles long starting here at the Laguna Sanitation District's wastewater treatment facility."

County officials hope that the new storage tank is just the first of projects of its kind.

"As we continue to cope across the state with water restrictions and severe drought, projects like this aren't just a good idea they are a vital component to water conservation and fiscal responsibility," said Public Works Director Scott McGolpin.