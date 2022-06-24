Patient transported to hospital with major trauma after vehicle vs. pedestrian accident in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – A 30-year-old man was transported to the hospital with major trauma after a vehicle vs. pedestrian accident on northbound Highway 101 in Santa Maria on Friday, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The accident took place just before 4 p.m., when a car traveling northbound on Highway 101 struck the man just south of Santa Maria Way, according to Santa Barbara County Fire spokesman Scott Safechuck.

A county air support unit was called in to assist, but the man was transported by ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center.

The northbound lanes were temporarily closed, but reopened by 5:30 p.m., according to Safechuck.

The status of the man or cause of the accident is unknown.