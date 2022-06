SANTA MARIA, Calif. – A school bus carrying two students got in a small car accident in Santa Maria on Thursday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The bus clipped the back end of a vehicle while trying to make a turn on North Oakley Avenue and West Fessler Street in Santa Maria around 7:20 p.m., the CHP told News Channel 3-12.

The bus was going at a slow speed and no one was hurt in the accident.