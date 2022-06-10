SANTA YNEZ VALLEY, Calif. – The Santa Ynez Valley Performing Arts Company returns to live performances for the first time since shutting down in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Santa Ynez Valley Performing Arts Company dancers.

Housed at the Fossemalle Dance Studio, the arts company will perform at the Santa Ynez High School Little Theater for their 33rd edition of “An Invitation To Dance” on June 16 to the 18.

Curtain call is set for 7 p.m. and doors will open at 6.30 p.m.

"We are looking forward to an enthusiastic audience, who has supported us for the past 33

years," Artistic Director Christine Fossemalle said.

In the works since 2019, choreographers Sonia Ibarra Corona and Fossemalle will present how other art

forms have influenced their creativity and will show how they translate into "The Art of Dance."

The arts company will present a number of performances, such as ballet, lyrical, jazz, hip-hop and tap creations.

With the support from parents, and the dedication from the dancers, the arts company has been able to persist since the shutdown.

"'Art feeds the soul' or at least 'Art feeds our soul,'" Fossemalle said. "We hope it will have that same

magical effect on each of you, our audience member, when you witness our newcomers,

our dedicated corps de ballet and chorus. As well as celebrate our 2022 Graduates, Avanell

Bratt, Claire Helton, Camryn Kemp and Zefa Tullis-Thompson."

For information go to the Fossemalle Dance Studio box offixe or contact 805-688-8494.