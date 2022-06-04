Golden Circle of Champions has been helping local families battling pediatric cancer

SANTA MARIA, Calif.- Santa Maria Elks Rodeo Golden Circle of Champions has helped 150 local families since the program first started in 2016.

Golden Circle of Champions first began in Santa Maria to bring awareness and to raise money for families who are battling pediatric cancer.

The children selected can range from as young as 3 months to 17 years old.



“This year we have our youngest which is 15 months old and is our youngest recipient of the Golden Circle of Champions," said Johnna McGuire, the Media Director of Santa Maria Elks Rodeo.

A portion of the money raised in the auction is given to the 25 local families.

The Santa Maria rodeo entertainers jersey he wore the first night of the rodeo was set to be auctioned off tonight.



“It ripped my heart out when we were in Vegas last year and I got to meet some of those families and then I realize how much it does for them. So now it's not just these kids getting to experience rodeo and meet people that they think are cool and all those things, but it's their families coming together and coping with things together," said Matt Merritt, Santa Maria Elks Rodeo Entertainer.