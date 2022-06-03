Santa Maria Elks Rodeo welcomes campers from all over California

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Campers from all over California brought their RV's for a multi-night stay at the annual RV Corral Campout in Santa Maria.

From this year forward, Elks Rodeo will be welcoming all campers to register for the campsite.

You no longer have to be an Elk to join in on the fun at RV Corral Campout.

Elks Rodeo provides food, entertainment, and music and the campsite for travelers to enjoy during their stay.

Campers from Palm Springs and Santa Ana came to Santa Maria for the cool weather and camaraderie.

Elks Rodeo management said that the campsite and rodeo event brings extra business to Santa Maria every year.

Click here to find out more about how to register for the RV Corral Campout.