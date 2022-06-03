Police arrest 18-year-old Lompoc man for Cabrillo High School vandalism hate crime, ongoing investigation

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Police arrested an 18-year-old Lompoc man Friday for the vandalism hate crime at Cabrillo High School on Tuesday, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff's office said that officers arrested the 18-year-old on Friday around 2:46 p.m. for commission of a hate crime (felony), vandalism (felony), conspiracy (felony), and contributing to the delinquency of a minor (misdemeanor).

The 18-year-old will be booked later Friday afternoon and his bail amount is pending, according to the sheriff's office.

Sheriff Brown said "What occurred at Cabrillo High School wasn’t a prank. It was a premeditated and despicable hate crime that shocked the conscious of the school and our entire community. With support from our Criminal Investigation Division, School Resource Deputy Dennis Thomas swiftly and skillfully investigated the crime and has made this initial arrest. Let this send a strong message to the others who were involved in this hateful and destructive crime that they will be brought to justice. Santa Barbara County is no place for hate."

On Thursday, Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Raquel Zick said "There were racial slurs painted on the walls. There was painting over murals. There was damage to windows, and there was concrete poured in front of classroom doors in an apparent attempt to prevent the doors from being able to open."

This investigation remains ongoing, and the sheriff's office said it will share updates if any additional arrests are made.

The sheriff's office said that anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact SRD Thomas by email at ddt3055@sbsheriff.org or at 805-683-2724.

Anonymous information can be provided by calling the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 805-681-4171 or online at SBSheriff.org.