Elks Rodeo announces its Rodeo Queen winner on its second night of event

SANTA MARIA, Calif.- On the second night of the Santa Maria Rodeo the winning rodeo queen was announced.

The nominees included Rylie Halsell, Ashley Palin and Primavera Rosales. Each of them represented a different organization of their choosing.

Rylie Halsell represented St. Joseph High School. Ashley Palin choose to represent NSBC United Way and Primavera Rosales represented Kiwanis Club of Guadalupe.

Rylie Halsell was announced the 2022 Santa Maria Elks Rodeo Queen winner.

“Well, it feels pretty good to get recognized back for what I gave to the community. But that's not really what it's about. It's about giving back to the community and honestly, I would have been fine either way. I love hanging out with those girls, and what we were doing was so awesome,” said Rylie Halsell after being nominated the Elks Rodeo Queen.