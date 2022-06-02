Students demand justice over vandalism hate crime at Cabrillo high School

VANDENBERG VILLAGE, Calif. - Some students said they were appalled to find out about a vandalism hate crime that took place on Tuesday at Cabrillo High School.

Cabrillo High School students added that it hurt their heart to see their school disrespected.

"There were racial slurs painted on the walls. There was painting over murals. There was damage to windows, and there was concrete poured in front of classroom doors in an apparent attempt to prevent the doors from being able to open," said Raquel Zick with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

Some students said it's more than a prank and called it a vandalism hate crime that went too far.

“I don't think that that's okay. I think that it's a one thing to do a silly little thing but to take it to the extreme and bring nastiness into it, that's way too much,” said Ashley Bozarth, who lives in Vandenberg Village.

Some Cabrillo High School seniors said they want justice and whoever is responsible to be held accountable.

“I think that the people involved should definitely get reprimanded," said Bozarth.

“We would like to encourage anyone with information about this incident to please reach out to us. You can reach out directly to the school resource deputy Deputy Thomas, or you can remain anonymous and provide information on our tip line," said Zick.

Anyone with information is asked to contact School Resource Officer Dennis Thomas by email at ddt3055@sbsheriff.org. You can also remain anonymous by calling the sheriff's office tip line at 805-681-4171.

Click here to provide an anonymous tip to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.