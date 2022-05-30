A ceremony remembered the lives of the Castillo brothers and all fallen veterans

SANTA MARIA, Calif.- Thomas and Ishmael Castillo were honored as well as veterans who served.

Ishmael lost his life in World War II at just 18 and Thomas was killed during the Vietnam War at 25.



“My brother is still very in my memories. I just think of him. I feel that emptiness as my mother did when he lost his life in 1969 in Vietnam," said Mary Castillo Treinen, the sister of the fallen veterans.

The ceremony took place at the Santa Maria Cemetery families and veterans gathered for this ceremony.

"It's always important to remember those who served our country and gave everything that they had," said Gene Goodspeed, a Disabled American Veteran.

“So today is important because like family, we're recognizing their lives and their service to our country," said Michael Stadnick Jr, Santa Maria Valley Veteran Honor Guard Commander.

The ceremony included a memorial wreaths presentation, doves to remember the veterans, a 21 gun salute and God Bless America closed out the ceremony.