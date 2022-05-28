Firefighters respond to one acre vegetation fire near Harris Grade Road, road closures

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Firefighters responded to a one acre vegetation fire near Harris Grade and Rucker Road in Buellton, according to Santa Barbara County Fire.

County Fire said that firefighters and air assistance were dispatched to the 4700 block of Harris Grade Rd at 2:55 p.m.

Veg. fire, 4700 Block of Harris Grade Rd. Lompoc Valley. SBC on scene with LMP, VFB on a 1 acre brush fire,heavy brush,slow rate of spread. Coordinated attack from ground and C-964 kept this fire small. No structures threatened. No inj. Under inv. Traffic rest. In area. C/T 1455. — Daniel Bertucelli (@SBCFireInfo) May 28, 2022

California Highway Patrol said that flames and black smoke could be seen coming from the area just before 3:00 p.m.

The north side of Highway 135 and the south side of Harris Grade and Rucker Road will be closed while firefighters respond to the area, according to CHP.

CHP said it is unclear how long these road closures will be in place.

This is a developing story.