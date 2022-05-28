Skip to Content
Firefighters respond to one acre vegetation fire near Harris Grade Road, road closures

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Firefighters responded to a one acre vegetation fire near Harris Grade and Rucker Road in Buellton, according to Santa Barbara County Fire.

County Fire said that firefighters and air assistance were dispatched to the 4700 block of Harris Grade Rd at 2:55 p.m.

California Highway Patrol said that flames and black smoke could be seen coming from the area just before 3:00 p.m.

The north side of Highway 135 and the south side of Harris Grade and Rucker Road will be closed while firefighters respond to the area, according to CHP.

CHP said it is unclear how long these road closures will be in place.

This is a developing story.

Lily Dallow

Lily Dallow is a digital journalist and assignment editor at News Channel 3-12.

