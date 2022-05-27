Two suspects arrested for vehicle theft, attempted catalytic converter theft, assault

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies arrested two Lompoc men on Wednesday for car theft, attempted catalytic converter theft, conspiracy, and assault, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies were dispatched to the 1900 block of Elmwood Drive in the Tanglewood area around noon on Wednesday for the attempted catalytic converter theft, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.

Arriving deputies learned that the two suspects drove to the area and were attempting to saw the catalytic converter off of a separate vehicle when the owner of the car confronted them, Zick said.

"One of the suspects swung a collapsed scissor-jack at the victim before both suspects ran into an adjacent field," Zick said, adding that the license plate on the car that the suspects abandoned came back as reported stolen from Lompoc earlier in the day.

Deputies set up a perimeter and requested County Air Support and a K9 unit to assist with the search for the suspects.

Air support made announcements for the suspects to surrender as they tracked them through a field of thick, tall brush, Zick said, adding that Sheriff's Deputy Shane Moore deployed his K9 partner, Zeke, into the brush where he found and "apprehended" one of the suspects.

The second suspect continued to run through the field and was "apprehended" shortly after by deputies in the area.

The first suspect had to be transferred to the hospital to be treated for his injuries from the K9.

They were both booked at the Santa Barbara County Main Jail for one misdemeanor and three felony charges.