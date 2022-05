LOS ALAMOS, Calif. – All southbound Highway 101 lanes at Cat Canyon Road north of Los Alamos will be closed at 1 p.m. on Friday, according to CalTrans.

The closure will last about 30 minutes, and a detour route is available via southbound Highway 135, according to Jim Shivers, spokesman for CalTrans District 5.

The closure is due to California Highway Patrol officers working in the area.