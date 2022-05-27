Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office invesitgates “RHS” Snapchat threat

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office on Thursday night said that it is aware of and investigating a school threat made via Snapchat that specifically mentions "RHS," which are the initials of Righetti High School in Orcutt.

In a video message posted to Twitter, the Sheriff's Office said that the public should be aware that there are multiple cities across the country with the initials "RHS" that have received reports about the same threat.

School safety update re: “RHS” Snapchat threat: pic.twitter.com/Qm8w9qHFV3 — SB Sheriff's Office (@sbsheriff) May 27, 2022

It was unknown if the threat was made specific to Righetti High School in Orcutt.

The Sheriff's Office is working with the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District and other allied law enforcement agencies to determine the source of the social media post and the person who posted it, the office said, adding that there may be a heightened law enforcement presence on campus while the investigation unfolds.

"There is a heightened law enforcement presence at our schools today, and we remain vigilant during this time to ensure that all of our schools are safe," said district spokesman Kenny Klein. The SB Sheriff’s Office continues to work with allied law enforcement agencies to identify where the post originated from."

Anyone with information about the identity of the Snapchat user with the name "shootingRHSnext" is encouraged to contact the Sheriff's Office at 805-683-2724.