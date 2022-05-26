Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
today at 10:53 am
Multiple units damaged in Santa Maria condo fire

Santa Maria Fire Department

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Multiple units were damaged after a fire broke out at a Santa Maria condo Thursday morning, according to the Santa Maria Fire Department.

The fire was reported just before 10 a.m. on the 1700 block of North Lynne Drive, according to Santa Maria city spokesman Mark van de Kamp.

The California Highway Patrol reported that black smoke and flames could be seen from the freeway.

There were no reported injuries, and the cause of the fire remained under investigation.

Jade Martinez-Pogue

