Cadets graduate from Allan Hancock College’s EMS Academy

LOMPOC, Calif. – Twenty-nine cadets graduated from Allan Hancock College's Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Academy on Thursday after four months of classroom and field education.

They can now provide basic life-saving skills and have passed a national registry test to become emergency medical technicians, college officials said.

During their time at the academy, the cadets learned hands-on skills such as patient handling and moving and emergency vehicle driving. Much of the training utilized state-of-the-art equipment and technology, according to Hancock officials.

The cadets also trained outside of classroom environments, including in one of the only community college EMS simulation labs in California. The lab includes simulation manikins and an ambulance simulator that helps students experience and practice treating patients in a moving vehicle, college officials said.

The cadets were recognized on Thursday for completing EMS Academy 1A during a ceremony at the college's Public Safety Training Complex in Lompoc.