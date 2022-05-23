Southbound Highway 101 lanes in Los Alamos to be closed overnight on Tuesday for construction

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – A bridge reconstruction project at the Highway 101 and Highway 135 interchange in Los Alamos is set to continue with the installation of bridge girders temporarily closing the southbound lanes on Tuesday night, according to CalTrans.

The $10 million project includes periodic temporary full overnight closures of Highway 135 for bridge demolition and installation of girders over the next few months.

For the next portion of the project, the southbound lanes will be closed starting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday until 6 a.m. on Wednesday, and drivers will be detoured to the nearby Highway 101 southbound on-ramp, said CalTrans District 5 spokesman Jim Shivers.

Traffic delays should not exceed 15 minutes, he added.

Highway 135 will also be closed in both directions between Bell/Main Street and San Antonio Boulevard starting on Tuesday at 8 p.m. until Wednesday at 6 a.m., Shivers added.

There will be a temporary shuttle service to transport people near the Los Alamos Rancho Mobile Home Park and the Los Alamos Senior Center.

The northbound ramps at Highway 135 on and off-ramps will remain open for travelers to the Skyview Hotel and Peppertree Lane, Shivers said.