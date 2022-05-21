Airport Day returned to Santa Ynez Valley for the first time since 2020

Santa Ynez, Calif.- On Saturday the 7th Annual Airport Day returned to the Santa Ynez Valley for the first time in two years.

Dozens of planes were on display with pilots who talked about their experience flying.

The event offered free airplane rides to kids and teens between the ages of 8-17.

It was free to the public, food and parking were also available.

Santa Ynez Valley Airport Authority also granted three scholarships to high school students. The full ride scholarship was announced to Helen Pruitt-Kennett a student at Dunn School.

“Now that I finally have the opportunity to go all the way to get my pilot's license, I'm super excited that I'm going to go all the way there and finally get the whole experience and finish my training," said Helen Pruitt-Kennett a scholarship winner.