Police lockdown Santa Maria Tunnel Elementary School while search is on for nearby vehicle theft

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Santa Maria Police said officers are searching for a vehicle theft suspect who fled from police in the area near Santa Maria Tunnel Elementary School, causing the campus to go on lockdown Friday afternoon.

Officers are searching the area while the elementary school is placed on lockdown, but officials said the situation should be wrapping up soon.

Santa Maria Bonita School District said that the lockdown was requested as police were searching the area, nothing was happening on the school campus related to the police activity.

The school district said they are currently waiting for police to give the all-clear.

This is a developing story, more updates will be provided as information becomes available.