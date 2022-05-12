A new PE Program at Righetti High School is helping students get healthy

ORCUTT, Calif.- A new Physical Eduction Program at Righetti High School is shaping students up for a healthy life style after the pandemic.

The program is a year long class. That involves different workouts from cardio to resistance training.

The class has shown results in body composition especially within the first two months of the second semester.



“I hope that they use this for the rest of their lives. We talk about nutrition, what to eat, what not to eat, and then resistance training, how to do it and what equipment to use,” said Scott Nickason a PE teacher at Righetti.

“It's helped me a lot. I've probably lost a few pounds and then gained muscle," said Isabella Alvarez as Freshman at Righetti.