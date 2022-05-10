Lompoc City Fire responds to brush fire at the riverbed

LOMPOC, Calif. – The Lompoc City Fire Department responded to a small brush fire at the riverbed on Tuesday afternoon, according to the fire department.

The fire broke out around 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday just north of the riverbed near North Miller Drive, said Battalion Chief Scott Nunez.

If you notice smoke in the air in #Lompoc on this windy afternoon, it's due to a brush fire at the riverbed.@LompocCityFire crews are holding the fire to 2 acres or less, as explained here by Battalion Chief Scott Nunez. pic.twitter.com/kUNzym5JMM — City of Lompoc (@CityofLompoc) May 10, 2022

Arriving units found a small brush fire with a moderate rate of spread and moderate wind on it, so crews initiated a full brush response, Nunez said.

The fire was held to about 1.5-2 acres, he added.

Santa Barbara County Fire and the Vandenberg Fire Department also responded to the scene.