Santa Maria man arrested for illegal marijuana sales

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – A Santa Maria man was arrested on Thursday for illegally selling marijuana in Orcutt, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff's detectives from the Cannabis Compliance Team completed a proactive investigation into the suspect for the illegal sales on Thursday, said Sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.

Detectives searched a search warrant at the suspect's home on the 200 block of North Smith Street in Santa Maria and found over two pounds of marijuana, over $80,000 in cash, and multiple firearms – two of which the suspect illegally possessed, Zick said.

One of the assault weapons did not have a serial number, which is commonly known as a ghost gun.

The was arrested without incident and booked at the Northern Branch Jail for two misdemeanor and three felony counts, Zick said.