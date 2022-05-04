Santa Maria Rec and Parks is taking applications for a food service training program for teens 

SANTA MARIA, Calif.- The program trains teens that are interested in getting into the food and retail industry.

It's a 12 week long program and students also get paid while working towards their food-handler certification.

“So we find that a lot of the times teens are not hired because there's no experience or they're applying for entry level jobs, but these jobs are requiring experience. So this is an opportunity for them to get some experience through this 12 week program," said David Rodriguez, the Recreation Coordinator.

Teens interested in applying can pick up an application at the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center.

The deadline to apply is Friday May 13th.