Santa Maria City offers paid job exploration program for teens

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The Santa Maria City Recreation and Parks Department announced Wednesday that it partnered with the Mayor's Task Force on Youth Safety to offer a job exploration program for teens.

The program is available to students ages 15 through 18 who are interested in gaining experience in the food service and market-retail industries, according to the city.

Recreation and Parks said that participants will receive free food-handler certification and 12 weeks of paid hands-on experience in cashiering, cooking and merchandising at the new McClelland Street Market.

The deadline for students to apply for this program is Friday, May 13.

For more information, click here to visit the city of Santa Maria's website.

The city said that for questions regarding the application process, you can contact the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department, 805-925-0951 extension 2260.