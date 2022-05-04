Authorities release identity of Santa Maria semi-truck fatal accident victim

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office released the name of the person who died in a car accident involving a semi-truck in Santa Maria early Monday morning.

Alberto Gonzalez-Lopez, 44, was sitting in the left back seat of a Honda Civic around 6:30 a.m. on Monday when the semi-truck crashed into the left side of the vehicle.

The accident occurred in the area of Phlibric and East Betteravia Road in Santa Maria.

The semi-truck crashed into a power pole and fence, causing wires to snap into the road and closing the street for multiple hours, according to the CHP.

Gonzalez-Lopez was one of three passengers in the Honda Civic, and the other two plus the driver of the semi-truck were transferred to Marian Regional Medical Center for their injuries.