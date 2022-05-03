More than 400 Pioneer Valley High School seniors participate in National Signing Day

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – More than 400 Pioneer Valley High School seniors in Santa Maria participated in National Signing Day on Tuesday as they plan to continue their education in various colleges and universities.

The students were accepted to schools in the University of California system, California State University system, Allan Hancock College, and other colleges and universities along with trade schools and the military, according to Santa Maria Joint Union High School District spokesman Kenny Klein.

"I’m ready to experience something different from my norm and create my new future,’’ said senior Cora Cital, who is headed to CSU Northridge.

The students who completed the A-G college admission requirements received a t-shirt that said "Look at Me, I'm A-G," Klein said.

The students were recognized by their counselors and officially signed a certificate, he added.

“The recognition is well deserved,’’ said Principal Shanda Herrera. “We wish them the best!’’