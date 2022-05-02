Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
By
Published 9:52 am

Patients transported to hospital after head-on crash near Lompoc

Santa Barbara County Fire Department

LOMPOC, Calif. – Two drivers were transported to the Lompoc Valley Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries after a head-on crash near Lompoc on Monday morning, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The crash occurred just after 6:30 a.m. on Monday along Highway 246 and Cambpell Road near Lompoc, according to county fire spokesman Mike Eliason.

One driver was trapped in the car and required heavy extrication, but both drivers suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to the fire department.

One driver was transported to the hospital via AMR ambulance, and the other went by private vehicle.

The fire department also rescued two cats from one of the cars, said county fire spokesman Daniel Bertucelli.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
Author Profile Photo

Jade Martinez-Pogue

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content