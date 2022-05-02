Patients transported to hospital after head-on crash near Lompoc

LOMPOC, Calif. – Two drivers were transported to the Lompoc Valley Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries after a head-on crash near Lompoc on Monday morning, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The crash occurred just after 6:30 a.m. on Monday along Highway 246 and Cambpell Road near Lompoc, according to county fire spokesman Mike Eliason.

One driver was trapped in the car and required heavy extrication, but both drivers suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to the fire department.

Vehicle Accident, Hwy 246 at Campbell Rd. SBC on scene with 2 engines and a SBC ambulance. 2 vehicle head on collision. 1 patient with major injuries trapped requiring heavy ext. 2 cats pulled from car. Cause is under investigation and traffic restrictions in area. C/T 0632 pic.twitter.com/evxkGU4gqR — Daniel Bertucelli (@SBCFireInfo) May 2, 2022

One driver was transported to the hospital via AMR ambulance, and the other went by private vehicle.

The fire department also rescued two cats from one of the cars, said county fire spokesman Daniel Bertucelli.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.