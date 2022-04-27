Serve Santa Maria Day scheduled for Saturday morning

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The annual volunteer-based get-together, Serve Santa Maria Day, is set to take place on Saturday, April 30 from 9 a.m. until noon.

Children and adults alike can sign up for 10 different volunteer projects taking place throughout the community, including a house makeover, litter pick-up, graffiti removal, and park clean-up.

Santa Maria residents and organizations wanting to participate in the volunteer day can click here to fill out the event survey.